An Indian-Nepalese national reportedly tagged by authorities in New Delhi as a terrorist and a wanted criminal was arrested Monday in Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental by operatives of the Fugitive Search Unit of the Bureau of Immigration.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Tuesday that Joginder Geong, 41, was nabbed at his residence. He is known to employ several aliases, including Joginder Geyong and Kanta Gupta.

A mission order for the Indian-Nepalese’ arrest was issued following a request from the government of India, who claimed of his involvement in criminal activities and terrorism.

“Indian authorities have described him as a notorious criminal with a history of serious offenses including murder, extortion, and robbery,” Tansingco stated.

Geong is suspected of leading an organized crime syndicate and has been sentenced to life imprisonment in India for firearms possession. Tansingco also indicated that he is said to be connected to the Khalistani terrorist group, known for its armed separatist activities aimed at establishing an independent Sikh state in Punjab, India.

“He will be deported for being an undesirable, undocumented, and illegally staying alien whose presence here amounts to a blatant violation of our immigration laws,” he added.

Geong is now detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.