The city government has issued a statement in response to criticisms that have spread on social media regarding the alleged substandard construction of its temporary housing facility for families displaced by the Quito district fire in February.

City information officer Richard Ligad said in a recorded statement that they have taken note of the complaints and added that repairs will be conducted by the project’s contractor, as it is still covered by a warranty

“Yung iba’t ibang defects ng temporary shelter, naparating agad sa city engineering. Tuloy tuloy naman ang pagrerepair. Covered pa ito ng warranty,” Ligad said.

The temporary housing project, located behind the City Coliseum in Barangay San Pedro, comprises approximately 300 low-cost housing units built by the city government with an allocation of about ₱64 million.

The project was awarded to PHMJ Trading and Construction as its main contractor.

Each unit measures 18 sq. meters and includes basic living provisions, with a kitchen sink located outside the door of each unit. Toilet and bath facilities are for common use.

Newly relocated evacuees have complained about the substandard quality of the construction of the housing units, including the absence of proper drainage around the facility.

“Ang lababo kailangan mo siyang limasan, tapos itatapon mo sa kanal ang tubig. Diretso lang siya sa butas, tapos wala nang daluyan,” an evacuee who asked not to be named told Palawan News.

Ligad stressed that the contractor is obligated to undertake the necessary repairs, and that the city government will not spend additional funds on this.

“Sasagutin pa nila ito mga defects na nakikita natin. Hindi maglalabas ng pera muli ang city government. Yan ay napapaloob pa sa sagutin ng kontraktor,” Ligad said.