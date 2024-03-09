A total of 26 Technical Vocational Scholars from the provincial government, under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program, recently graduated from the Organic Agriculture Production NC II program at Green Gate Agricultural Learning Center in Brgy. Dumarao, Roxas, Palawan on February 23.

Hailing from the municipalities of Roxas, particularly from the barangays of Dumarao, Iraan, Sandoval, and New Barbacan, these scholars underwent 29 days, equivalent to 232 hours, of training to complete the course accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

According to the Provincial Information Office, Governor Dennis Socrates started the scholarship grant that the provincial government provides with the intention of assisting out-of-school youth, high school graduates, and ALS graduates in pursuing education and training for sustainable livelihoods.

Each scholar received a total grant amounting to P23,391, covering assessment fees, training costs, and a training support fund of P160 per day for 29 days. Additionally, the scholars were given polo shirts as SPS scholars and a starter kit for their respective trades.

Apart from gardening tools included in the starter kit, some scholars also received care for chickens and piglets, meeting personal requests made to the program to kickstart their livelihoods.

Expressing their gratitude, the scholars thanked Governor Socrates for the support and opportunity to study and train, acknowledging the significant impact on their future prospects.

This scholarship grant for technical and vocational courses aligns with Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A series of 2023, signed by Governor Socrates on May 3, 2023, demonstrating the continuous commitment of the Provincial Government to support scholars pursuing various courses, including medicine and other medical-related fields, in different universities nationwide.