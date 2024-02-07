The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) launched the TECH4ED-Digital Transformation Center and turned over Level 1 equipment at Barangay Iraan, Rizal, Palawan, in a ceremony held on Tuesday, February 6.

The event was spearheaded by DICT MIMAROPA Regional Director Cheryl C. Ortega and Assistant Secretary for Regional Development Maria Teresa M. Camba.

The newly inaugurated TECH4ED-Digital Transformation Center, equipped with Level 1 facilities, was received by Barangay Captain Dominador Pantalita and other Barangay Officials.

This initiative, provided by DICT, is poised to serve as a tool in advancing technological literacy and capabilities in the community.