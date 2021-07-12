Team Kramer spends daddy Doug’s birthday in Amanpulo in Palawan

Doug and wife Cheska on a boat with their kids in Amanpulo on Pamalican Island in Cuyo. | Photo by Team Kramer Facebook page

Doug Kramer, a former Filipino basketball player, spent his 38th birthday on July 10 on the white sand beaches of Amanpulo, a private island resort in Cuyo municipality.

Doug brought his wife Cheska Garcia and their children Clair Kendra, Scarlett Louvelle, and Gavin Phoenix on July 9 to Pamalican Island in Cuyo, where the high-end resort is situated, to celebrate his birthday, according to his video post on Instagram.

Doug Kramer who celebrated his 38th birthday on July 10 in Amanpulo. | Photo by Team Kramer Facebook page

“We just got here in Amanpulo… remember I told you, guys, about my surprise? The last time we were here we stayed at a casita. This is my surprise for you, go see what it is,” he said in an Instagram video as he showed his family the pavilion with a private pool where they would be staying for a few days.

Enjoying the day in Amanpulo with wife Cheska. | Photo by Team Kramer Facebook page

Doug with kids Clair Kendra, Scarlett Louvelle, and Gavin Phoenix. | Photo by Team Kramer Facebook page

“This is all ours for the next few days,” Doug said.

Doug characterized Amanpulo, where he decided to spend his birthday, as “always so fresh and so unspoiled” on Team Kramer’s Facebook page, which has ten million followers.

In one of his posted photos, Doug said he is thankful for the special day and counting his blessings every day with his family.

WP Post Author Shoogar Santos handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures. See author's posts