Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is urging teachers and other school personnel to get their booster shots against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as face-to-face classes will start next week.

During the Laging Handa public briefing Tuesday, Concepcion said taking the extra jabs after the first two doses of Covid-19 vaccines will help in preventing congestion of healthcare facilities due to coronavirus as vaccines avert severe conditions of the disease.

“We really want to encourage the teachers and staff in school systems to get their booster shots,” he said.

The private sector, led by Go Negosyo, launched the “Isa Pa” Covid-19 booster shot campaign, encouraging Filipinos to stay protected from threats of the pandemic by getting extra jabs after the primary Covid-19 vaccines.

“(W)e want to make sure that there is no chance at all for hospital capacity to be affected, make sure that hospitals continue to be at low utilization rates to make sure that there will be no lockdowns. Kasi syempre mas maraming kabataang lalabas ngayon kasi babalik na ang eskwela. Syempre tataas ang risk (Because of course, more young people will go out now to go back to school. Of course, the risk will increase),” Concepcion added.

Last week, the Department of Education (DepEd) in Palawan reported that 97.2 percent of the teachers in the province have been vaccinated.

“As of August 5, ang bakunadong guro ay umabot na sa 97.2 percent at yung 2.8 na natitira ay hindi bakunado. Yung mga bakunado naman ay with booster shots na ang iba at yung iba pa ay naghihintay na lang din ng schedule,” said DepEd Palawan Medical Officer Dr. Lois Tablazon.

Admitting they cannot force the remaining number teachers to be vaccinated due to the non-discrimination policy, Schools Division Superintendent Roger Capa vowed to continue encouraging teachers to follow suit.

“Hindi mandatory ang pagbabakuna. May Karapatan ang lahat na magdesisyon kung sila ay magpapabakuna o hindi. Sa DepEd, walang tigil ang aming pag-encourage sa ating mga guro at iba pang empleyado na magpabakuna. Laging nagkakaroon ng paghikayat at info dissemination ang ating medical officer tungkol sa kahalagahan ng pagpapabakuna,” Capa said. (with reports from Aira Genessa Magdayao, Palawan News)

