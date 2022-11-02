Queenie has been downgraded to a low-pressure area (LPA), but it will still bring rain to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Weather forecaster Obet Badrina said Wednesday that the LPA was estimated to be 355 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. Aside from the existing LPA, a new weather system is unlikely to arrive this week.

“Inaasahan natin ngayong araw na may mga ulan pa rin na mararanasan dito sa Eastern Visayas lalo na sa bahagi ng Leyte, gayon din dito sa Caraga at sa Davao region. Posible pa rin ang mga pag-ulan at magdulot ng pagbaha, pagguho ng lupa,” he said.

The LPA is no longer expected to intensify and develop again as a storm, he added.

PAGASA issued a gale warning for Northern Palawan, including the islands of Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan. The wave height ranges from 3.1 to 4.5, making small seacraft transportation dangerous.

On the other hand, severe tropical storm Nalgae, which was formerly named Paeng, is continuously moving away from the country’s area of responsibility. It is moving towards the southern part of China and was estimated at 640 km west of Itbayat, Batanes.

“Ito ay patungo na sa katimugang bahagi ng China. Inaasahan nga natin na ito ay hihina na at hindi na talaga ito nakakaapekto sa ating bansa,” he added.

