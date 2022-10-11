The state weather bureau reported Tuesday that Tropical Depression (TD) Maymay keeps moving slowly to the southwest over the Philippine Sea.

As of 4 a.m., October 12, Maymay’s center was estimated at 305 kilometers (kms) east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 55 kph, central pressure of 1002 hPa, and with strong winds extending outwards up to 200 kms from the center.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No. 1 is in effect in Luzon due to threats of strong winds in Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Pollilo Islands.

PAGASA said that there are moderate to heavy risks in land areas today, and that Cagayan and Isabela can get heavy rains at times. Over Aurora, the rain can be light to moderate and sometimes very heavy.

Under these conditions, there is a chance of scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-caused landslides, especially in areas that are highly or very highly vulnerable to these dangers, and in places that have had a lot of rain before.

Any place where Wind Signal No. 1 is in effect could have strong winds, from a strong breeze to something close to a gale.

PAGASA said that in the next 24 hours, there could be strong to gale-force gusts over Batanes, Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region. These gusts could be caused by the increased northeasterly surface windflow and its convergence with the tropical depression circulation. These gusts could be felt most in coastal and mountainous areas.

Under the influence of Maymay and the surge of northeasterly surface windflow, a marine gale warning is still in effect for the coasts of Northern and Central Luzon and the east coast of Southern Luzon. Gale Warning #6 was put out at 5:00 AM today.

The surge of northeasterly surface windflow could also cause moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 m) over Central and Southern Luzon’s western seaboards over the course of the next 24 hours. For those operating small seacraft, these circumstances could be dangerous. When sailing at sea, mariners are advised to exercise caution and, if at all possible, steer clear of these conditions.

On the forecast track, the center of Tropical Depression Maymay is forecast to move slowly westward or remain almost stationary in the next 12 hours before it slightly accelerates and move westward towards the eastern coast of Central Luzon, PAGASA stated.

Maymay is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area as it approaches the landmass.

