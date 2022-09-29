- Advertisement by Google -

Tropical Depression “Luis” has strengthened into a tropical storm (TS), but is moving out of the country’s borders.

“Bahagya pa itong lumalakas sa ngayon. Pahilaga na yong kanyang movement–at kung mapapansin natin sa ating satellite animation, ilang sandali na lamang ay lalabas na rin ito ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” weather forecaster Benison Estareja of PAGASA said Thursday morning.

He said Luis (international name Roke) was estimated to be 1,090 kilometers (km) east of northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 90 kph, and heading north at 120 kph.

Luis has no direct impact on the country’s landmass and is less likely to cause rough seas along the coast.

“Ilang sandali na lang o ngayong umaga ay lalabas na rin ng area of responsibility itong si bagyong Luis. Mananatili as a tropical storm within the next 12 hours. Posibleng lumakas into severe tropical storm habang binabagtas ang southern Japan,” he said.

It is expected to move north over the Philippine Sea until it exits the country’s borders this morning.

As a result of the easterlies from the Pacific Ocean, a large portion of the MIMAROPA region may experience scattered rains and cloudy skies.

Aside from Luis, the monitored LPA was located 335 kilometers east of Guiuan in Eastern Samar. It is expected to dissipate over the next 24 hours, he said.

“Itong low-pressure ay mababa ang tiyansa na maging bagyo and for the next 24 hours ay posibleng malusaw na rin ito. Pero ngayong araw, asahan ang mga pag-ulan dito sa ilang parte ng Visayas at Mindanao dahil sa low-pressure area,” he said.

The weakening southwest monsoon or habagat still affects the western portion of Central and Southern Luzon.

There is no gale warning expected until weekends, PAGASA added, as sea levels will range from slight to moderate at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

