Tropical depression #LanniePH has passed the northern part of Palawan and is currently over El Nido Bay, according to a weather advisory provided by PAGASA.

At 7 a.m., the tropical depression’s center was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of El Nido with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 55 kph, and a central pressure of 1002 hPa.

Lannie is moving northwestward at 25 kph with strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 130 kilometers from the center.

Tropical cyclone wind signals remain in effect in Luzon, the northern municipalities of El Nido, Dumaran, Taytay, Araceli, and the Calamian Islands. Prevailing strong winds are expected within 36 hours.

Today, moderate to severe rains are expected across Palawan, including the islands of Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo.

Over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the remainder of MIMAROPA, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers are likely.

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps

Strong winds (i.e., a strong breeze to near gale conditions) with occasional gusts will be experienced within any of the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 is in effect during the passage of the tropical depression. This may generally cause up to very light damage to structures and vegetation.

The enhanced easterly flow north and southwesterly flows south of the tropical depression may also bring occasionally gusts reaching near gale to at times gale-force in strength over Extreme Northern Luzon and the coastal and upland/mountainous areas of Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro in the next 24 hours.

In the next 24 hours, “LANNIE” will bring moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters of the country, especially in areas where TCWS #1 is in effect and over the seaboards of Northern Luzon. These conditions are risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Landfall areas over the last three hours: Iloc Is., Linapacan, Palawan (6:15 AM); El Nido, Palawan (6:45 AM)

Tropical Depression Lannie is forecast to continue tracking northwestward and west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea away from the country until tomorrow. On the forecast track, it will likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow afternoon or evening. Outside the PAR region, “LANNIE” is forecast to turn north-northwestward towards southern mainland China or Hainan Island.

Lannie will likely remain a tropical depression today. Slight improvement in environmental conditions will allow it to intensify into a tropical storm tomorrow morning as it nears the border of the PAR. Further intensification is possible as the cyclone moves towards southern China.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. For heavy rainfall warnings, thunderstorm/rainfall advisories, and other severe weather information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your local PAGASA Regional Services Division,” PAGASA said.

The next tropical cyclone bulletin will be issued at 11:00 AM today.