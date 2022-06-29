Tropical Depression (TD) Caloy has exited the country’s area of responsibility, but the national weather service has spotted a new low pressure area (LPA) 1,020 kilometers east of northern Luzon.

In Palawan (including Cuyo Islands) and Occidental Mindoro, light to moderate with occasional heavy rain that may last for 2-3 hours will be experienced, according to Rainfall Advisory No. 6 issued at 5 a.m. today by the weather bureau based on Busuanga and Quezon radar.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued at 8 a.m.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said that as of 3 a.m., Caloy gained speed and left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in the last six hours, and is now 565 kilometers west of central Luzon. However, it will remain close to the country’s PAR line in the next three days before it moves to the southern portion of China.

“After nitong si Caloy, meron tayong panibagong binabantayan na LPA o weather disturbance sa silangan ng Luzon as of 3 a.m.,” Estareja said.

The likelihood of the new LPA developing into a tropical depression is considerable, he said. Once it approaches PAR, it will be named “Domeng,” making it the fourth storm to hit the Philippines.

Caloy and Domeng, he explained, are the weather systems that are currently enhancing the southwest monsoon.

“Kapag lumayo si Caloy sa ating bansa, at umakyat itong si LPA, ay mananatiling meron tayong southwest monsoon, lalo na sa may northern and central Luzon hanggang sa weekend,” Estareja stated.

“Ngayong araw ay meron pa rin tayong monsoon rains, o pabugso bugsong malalakas na pag-ulan sa bahagi ng Luzon, particularly sa Palawan, Occidental at Oriental Mindoro–malalakas pa rin ang pag-ulan,” he said, including Aurora, Zambales, and Quezon.

Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon will also continue to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.