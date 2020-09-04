Taratak IPs receive P50k-worth of materials for shell production

RTNMC community organizer Adz Adjimin said the livelihood project is part of the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP), which aims to assist the community in the new livelihood opportunity, aside from crab and milkfish culture.

Some P50,000-worth of materials for shell production have been turned over by the Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to the indigenous peoples (IPs) of Barangay Taratak, Bataraza to support their livelihood venture.

“Tina-try pa lang nila kung mag-click ito. Sa area na ‘yon ay ganoon sa kanila nag-aalaga ng crab, bangus at iba pa. Ngayon ay may bago na sila na i-ve-venture,” he said.

The amount allocated is for materials such as nets, nylon strings, woods for post, and semen of shells for production.

He added that the community started the production in 2020 and hopes that this could help them generate more income.

