Tanauan, Batangas’ most wanted person arrested in Puerto Princesa City

Joint operatives of the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC), Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), and Tanauan City Police Station (TCPS) arrested Tanauan City’s “most wanted” fugitive in Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City on Tuesday, March 2.

PPCPO, in a spot report, identified the suspect as Averel Pura Parreno, 32. He was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Nevic Adolfo of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 83 of Tanauan City, Batangas on January 27, 2021, for violation of Article II, Sections 14 & 15 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

P/Maj. Mhardie Azares, PPCPO spokesperson, said that they were able to arrest the suspect following an information they received from the Tanauan City Police Station and intelligence operatives of CMFC-PPCPO.

“Dahil sa pakikipag-ugnayan ng Tanauan City Police Station at impormasyon narin ay namonitor ang kanilang wanted person dito sa ating lugar. Dahil diyan vinalidate ng ating intel operatives at nalocate nga doon sa Brgy. San Pedro kaya isinagawa iyong operation para i-serve ang warrant against him,” Azares said.

Parenno remains under the custody of PPCPO in Brgy. San Pedro and will be turned-over to the Tanauan City, Batangas court.