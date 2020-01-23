Talog small irrigation project is 50% complete – NIA

Inspection of NIA Palawan of the small irrigation project (SIP) at barangay Talog, Taytay, Palawan. Photo courtesy of Daryle Cayao-Camara.

National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) division manager Conrado Cardenas Jr. said an estimated 45 farmers will benefit from the irrigation project, as well as the entire Talog community.

The Talog small irrigation project (SIP) in Barangay Talog, Taytay town is 50 percent complete, expecting to be fully operational by July 2020.

Based on their January 22 site inspection, the project is proceeding without any interruption.

“Umaasa ‘yong farmers sa ulan, at least now, ‘yong mga area ay nade-develop. Puwede na nila taniman ng palay or other crops na gusto nila. Mayroong source na ng water, pero i-ma-maximize ‘yong water para magamit ng lahat total libre naman ‘yan at subsidized,” Cardenas said.

Construction of the Talog SIP started in August 2019 after it was awarded to Yurich Builders & Construction Supply.

The project has a budget allocation of P32 million with a dam and a length of 4.2 kilometers (km) canal lining to be constructed within 330 calendar days.

The contractor has completed 2.318 kilometers of canal lining, he said, and 213 meters of elevated flume. It is now working on the remaining 1.75 km canal structures, backfilling of completed canal lining, and finalizing the construction of Talog dam.

The project will be turned over to the Talog Irrigators Association, Inc. to manage and maintain the servicing of 87 hectares of rice field.

Aside from Talog SIP, NIA Palawan is also monitoring the completion of Timburan and Libertad SIPs in Taytay to meet the quality of irrigation structures and observe cleanliness on the service canal for the improvement of services for the famer beneficiaries.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.