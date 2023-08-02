The Palawan provincial board has called for urgent talks with the city government to expedite the establishment of a public terminal for north-bound passengers.

The move came in the wake of difficulties experienced by passengers affected by the transfer of the terminal to Barangay Irawan.

Board Member Nieves Rosento is proposing to identify an area where the Sangguniang Panlalawigan can facilitate the construction and operation of the northern transport terminal.

She cited Section 10 of City Ordinance No. 123-1999, which has been modified by Ordinance No. 232-2003. This section pertains to the establishment of a transport terminal in Puerto Princesa City.

According to the ordinance, if there is a requirement for an additional terminal within the city’s boundaries, it is permitted to be located up to one kilometer beyond the intersection of the northern and southern bounds.

Rosento inquired whether Barangay Sta. Lourdes falls within this designated area.

“Humihiling kami sa Sangguniang Panlungsod na magkaroon po ng each section para sa public utility vehicle na maaaring mag-load ng mga pasahero pa-norte sa Sta. Lourdes, o sa particular area ng banga.”

Passengers coming and going from northern Palawan frequently stop at the junction of Brgy. Sta. Lourdes to catch vehicles exiting Brgy. Irawan, causing congestion on the road in that area.

The Puerto Princesa City Land Transport Terminal officially transferred from Brgy. San Jose to Brgy. Irawan on January 6, 2023. The move has been met with backlash from commuters due to the longer distance from the city center compared to the previous terminal.

Rosento also requested that the City LTO-LTFRB release a clear outline of passengers’ rights to assist those from the northern region, citing Section 15 of the same ordinance.

“Soliciting of passengers outside of the perimeter of the terminal is strictly prohibited. Nais lang po nating ma-clarify sa LTO ng Puerto Princesa City ang binanggit na outside perimeter. Hanggang saan po ba ang labas ng perimeter base doon sa ordinansang naiiral? Ang Sta. Lourdes po ba ay malapit sa lugar na labas ng buong gilid ng Puerto Princesa City land transportation terminal?”

Board Member Winston Arzaga addressed the council in Cuyonon and raised a previous resolution he had proposed on January 10, 2023. The resolution suggested using the previous terminal in San Jose to cater specifically to north-bound passengers instead of routing them through Brgy. Irawan.

Presiding Officer Leoncio N. Ola responded by advising that the matter should be brought up directly with both Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron and Governor Dennis Socrates.