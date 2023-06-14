Low-cost airline Tigerair is resuming its direct flights to Puerto Princesa City from Taipei on June 20 after temporarily suspending its twice-weekly flights in April, citing a decline in passenger numbers and the tension between Taiwan and China.

City Tourism Department (CTD) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said this decision comes as a relief to travelers who were left disappointed after the temporary suspension of the airline’s flights.

Alvior said Tigerair Taiwan Co. Ltd. has announced that the resumption of direct flights to Palawan and Kalibo International Airport will extend until October this year, a strategic scheduling decision likely based on the peak tourism months.

“This is good news for Puerto Princesa. We expect it to give a boost again to the tourism industry here. Our Taiwanese friends’ vacation in Palawan is a significant source of revenue, and the return of international visitors will boost local businesses and communities,” Alvior said.

In addition, Alvior highlighted the importance of the resumption of flights from Taiwan, as it plays a pivotal role in negotiating the planned direct flights from Jeju Island in South Korea, with the assistance of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The primary objective is to attract South Korean travelers back to Puerto Princesa, and the plan involves establishing the Jeju Island route via Taiwan, which would facilitate their return in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“We’re looking at this as an opportunity to establish the Jeju Island-Puerto Princesa route that’s why we’re excited about the flights’ revival from Taiwan,” Alvior added.

Tigerair has a reputation for offering affordable fares and convenient travel options, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious travelers.

Previously, the airline operated two flights per week between Taipei and Puerto Princesa City, with scheduled departures on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The direct flight between Taipei and Puerto Princesa City was initially suspended in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tigerair resumed its flights in December of the following year, but it was suspended again in April this year.

