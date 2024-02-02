Tabon Caves Complex is expected to further increase the tourism potential of the province of Palawan, particularly Quezon town, as it gains ground in its bid to be included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List, key government officials said as the destination once again opened to the public on Thursday, February 1.

As part of the reopening, the new office of NMP located in Tawa-tawa Beach on Lipuun Point was also inaugurated, along with its four galleries that house different important historical and archeological features of the cave. The four galleries include the Cradle of Heritage, Surviving Heritage, Spatial and Temporal Domains of Palawan Life, and the Stories of Origin.

National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) Director General Jeremy Barns, who led the ceremonial opening of Tabon Caves, said he is looking forward to the partnership with the provincial government to make it one of the premier tourist destinations in the southern part of Palawan.

“For many years, Palawan has been at the forefront of tourism, cultural heritage promotion, and environmental protection. And on this day, moving forward, the National Museum of the Philippines is very happy to be counted in this journey towards a sustainable community by providing our quality exhibitions, scientific studies, and all our public services here in this beautiful province,” Barns said.

UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines Sec. Gen. Ivan Anthony Henares, Quezon Mayor Joselito Ayala, National Museum of the Philippines Dir. Gen. Jeremy Barnes, Gov. Dennin Socrates and Board Member Ariston Arzaga lead the ribbon cutting for the inauguration of the ne National Museum at the Tawa-tawa Beach in Lipuun Point, Quezon last Thursday, February 1

“Quezon adds luster to the already shining reputation of Palawan on the world stage as it becomes a source of pride not only for the Philippines but also a focal point for archeology and biodiversity in Southeast Asia and beyond,” he added.

Barnes further stated that with the active participation of local government officials, the preservation of the caves as a cultural and natural landscape for generations to enjoy will “continue to soar ever higher in our efforts to preserve this.”

“We envision Tabon Cave Complex and Lipuun Point to be a hub for the appreciation of our identity as Filipinos. From the landmark archeological expeditions led by Dr. Robert Fox more than 50 years ago, we have now expanded our activities and reach to research and much later to public programs that we are planning to undertake,” he explained, emphasizing the importance of Tabon Cave Complex and the whole of Lipuun Point to NMP.

Governor Socrates, meanwhile, thanked the NMP for the assistance it extended to the LGU in the improvement of the facilities at the Tabon Caves.

“This is historic not only because it marks a new beginning, a new chapter in our history as a people, but also because we are actually celebrating our deep past—the beginning of civilization in Palawan,” Socrates said.

“So this will definitely help the tourism industry in Palawan as well as make us more conscious of our heritage,” he added.

Quezon Mayor Joselito Ayala likewise thanked the provincial government for the support, seeking further assistance for the declaration of the Tabon Cave as a World Heritage Site.

With the development in the status of Tabon Caves, Ayala said it will surely boost the town’s tourism industry, which he said also needs more infrastructure developments in expectation of an influx of tourists to the town.

“Tourist arrivals will surely rise because of this; that’s why I have also told our Sangguniang Bayan that we need new and better facilities, such as our terminal and our market,” Ayala stated.