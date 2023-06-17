Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Party-List Rep. France Castro encouraged his colleagues in the House of Representatives on Friday to speed the passage of legislation to protect airline passengers’ rights and guarantee they are treated with dignity and respect.

Castro said House Bill (HB) 6738 or “the Magna Carta for Airline Passengers Act”, which she co-authored, should be passed soon after several complaints came out against a local airline.

He said complaints range from delayed and canceled flights to lost luggage, “and even instances of overbooking as well as denial of boarding.”

“We cannot turn a blind eye to these issues because they keep recurring and nobody is held to account. We call on the Congress leadership to investigate this matter and hold Cebu Pacific accountable for its actions,” he said.

“Airline passengers deserve better than what this airline is currently offering. We will not let this issue go unnoticed and we will continue to fight for the rights of our fellow citizens,” he added.

In the Senate, Senator Nancy Binay has filed a resolution urging the Senate Tourism and Public Services Committees to investigate the mounting passenger complaints against Cebu Pacific.

In response to Senate Resolution No. 575, the two panels set the investigation on June 21. (PNA)