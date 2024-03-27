Authorities arrested an individual during an illegal drugs buy-bust operation in Barangay Alfonso XIII, Quezon, Palawan, around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27th.

During the operation, authorities confiscated bullets, a Cal. 38 firearm, and five sachets of suspected shabu from the suspect, identified only as Alias Bong, aged 51, who is included in the authorities’ list of street-level drug personalities.

Additionally, authorities recovered P1,500 in marked money and several drug paraphernalia items, including an improvised tooter, foil, lighter, and scissors, from the suspect.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Quezon Municipal Police Station and is set to face charges for violating RA 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.