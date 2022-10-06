One of the 10 suspects in a recent robbery in Quezon had been apprehended.

Police said the suspect is a relative of the two families who were targetted in the robbery.

Bataraza police station chief Maj. Bernard dela Rosa said Kimson Limpak Dalasa was among the 10 men who robbed two family home on October 4 and carted away with P41,000 in cash and valuables.

They arrested him after a source, whom he did not name, identified him as one of the suspects. Kimson was apprehended in his house just a few meters away from the compound of the Dalasa and Toog families in Barangay Tabon, Quezon.

The other suspect, Gulgol Agang, who was previously identified by the victims because he was only wearing a face mask and had removed it during the commission of the crime, is still at large, according to Tabon barangay chairman Ruthie Sumayan.

“Kuwento po ng mga biktima, lahat ng suspek naka bonnet, tapos ito lang si Agang ang naka face mask. Hindi nagtagal, nagbaba siya ng face mask niya, doon siya nakilala ng mga biktima,” she said.

Their victims were Jasmin Dalasa, Lorbinio Dalasa, Lordan Dalasa, and Mariel Toog, all residents of the compound in Tabon.

She said the robbery incident was the fourth to be recorded in their barangay since 2019, and it is possible that the suspects were the same perpetrators.

“Nakakalungkot na ang ganitong pangyayari sa lugar namin, kaya kahapon tumulong na talaga kami sa mga pulis, kasama mga barangay tanod namin, mga kagawad sa manhunt operation ng mga pulis. Dahil gusto na naming na mahuli ang grupo na ito na possible talaga na sila ang gumawa din ng mga naunang holdapan dito sa barangay, at hindi lang basta basta kumuha ng pera kundi nanakit pa,” Sumayan said.

“2019, unang hinoldap ang mag asawang katutubo sa Sitio Mamaan, Tabon. Mahigit P100,000 ang nakuha nila na pera. Tapos binuhusan pa ng gasolina ang mag asawa, sisindihan na sana, nagmakaawa lang talaga ang mag-asawa sa kanila,” she said.

During the peak of COVID-19, and only after a few months, she said a motorcycle was also stolen. A businessman was also robbed at gunpoint by suspects who took thousands of cash.

“Saka itong huli, dalawang pamilya pinasok, isa ang sinaktan at pinaputukan ng baril at tinangay ang ilang mga personal na gamit at pera,” she added.

The police will file a case of robbery with homicide against the suspect.

