Lauro Evangelio Vergara Jr., 42, the accused suspect in the murder of a couple in Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas, was arrested on April 21 for violating the gun ban in Barangay Sto. Niño, Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro, the regional police said.

In a report from the Police Regional Office (PRO) in MIMAROPA, Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Office (OMPPO) director P/Col. Renante Cabico said Vergara, who hails from Barangay Kinalaglagan, Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas, is implicated in the shooting incident that killed couple Ronnie de Torres, 52, and Marilou, 50, on March 26, 2022.

He said Vergara was arrested for carrying an unlicensed caliber .45 by combined elements of the Regional Intelligence Team-Batangas of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) of PRO CALABARZON, under the direct supervision of P/Col Noel Nuñez of the Mataas Na Kahoy Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Batangas PPO, and 300 AISW of the Philippine Air Force.

Four magazines loaded with caliber 45 ammo and 58 caliber ammunition were also recovered from the suspect’s possession, as well as 45 rounds of ammo, one Black Widow Magnum unit 22 caliber loaded with five rounds of ammunition, one.22 caliber bullet, two smartphones, a black sling bag, and other miscellaneous items.

- Advertisement -

The data from the Regional Election Monitoring Action Center (REMAC) stated that since January 9 of this year, Police Regional Office MIMAROPA, under the leadership of P/Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia already arrested 22 individuals for violating the election gun ban.

The MIMAROPA’s top cop reminded everyone to be responsible for ensuring that the firearms they carry are duly-licensed and equipped with gun ban exemption permits.