The Supreme Court has disbarred lawyer Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon for his misogynistic, sexist, and abusive behavior, as well as his repeated use of intemperate language against journalist Raissa Robles.

“The privilege to practice law is bestowed only upon individuals who are competent intellectually, academically and, equally important, morally. There is no room in this noble profession for misogyny and sexism. The Court will never tolerate abuse, in whatever form, especially when perpetrated by an officer of the court,” the High Court in a statement on Wednesday, June 28, said.

In an en banc unanimous decision, the Supreme Court (SC) has voted 15-0 against Gadon based on evidence from a viral video clip. The clip showed Gadon repeatedly cursing and uttering profane remarks against journalist Robles. The SC, motu proprio, took cognizance of the video clip and ordered a preventive suspension from the practice of law against Gadon while the case was still pending.

The SC deemed the video clip “indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession.”

The High Court found Gadon in violation of Canon II on Propriety, the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability. This canon imposes the standard that “a lawyer shall, at all times, act with propriety and maintain the appearance of propriety in personal and professional dealings, observe honesty, respect, and courtesy, and uphold the dignity of the legal profession consistent with the highest standards of ethical behavior.”

The nSC also cited Gadon for direct contempt due to his baseless allegations of partiality and bias against senior associate justice Marvic MVF Leonen and associate justice Alfredo Bersamin Caguioa. Gadon sought to inhibit the two justices from acting on the case, but the SC found his grounds to be purely conjecture.

On January 4, 2022, the SC previously ordered Gadon’s preventive suspension and asked him to show cause why he should not be disbarred for his viral video where he uttered profanities against journalist Robles. Gadon’s preventive suspension from the practice of law took immediate effect and will last until lifted by the Court.

On December 15, 2021, a video of Gadon uttering profanities against Robles went viral on social media. He appeared exasperated by Robles referring to Ferdinand “Bong-Bong” R. Marcos as a tax evader.

The public urged the Court and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) to discipline Gadon for his vulgar rant. They believed Gadon’s actions insulted not only Robles but the entire legal profession. The Court responded promptly to the public’s call for action.

Gadon has displayed similar behavior in the past and currently faces disbarment complaints before the Court and the IBP.

In a Resolution issued on January 4, 2022, the Court En Banc motu proprio treated the matter as a formal administrative complaint for disbarment against Gadon. He was given a non-extendible period of 10 days to file his comment, taking into consideration his numerous prior controversies leading to the disbarment cases filed against him and his recent viral video displaying the same controversial behavior despite previous warnings.

The Court also directed the office of the Bar Confidant to submit an updated list of pending administrative cases against Gadon within 10 days. The Bar Confidant had six administrative cases pending, while the Commission on Bar Discipline of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines had four other pending cases.

In a previous disbarment case in 2019, the Court penalized Gadon with a three-month suspension. The case involved his statements about legal remedies, his use of malicious and arrogant language against the adverse party and her lawyer. The Court reminded him to be more cautious in his actions, restrain himself from displaying ill temper, and refrain from using abusive and distasteful language.

Gadon was warned that a repetition of the same or similar act would be dealt with more severely. However, despite this warning, he continued to display abhorrent behavior, as seen in the viral video against Robles.