The highest tropical cyclone signal, Signal No. 5, was issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Sunday over the Polillo Islands as well as in the far north of Quezon province, particularly the northern and central portions of General Nakar and the northeastern portion of Infanta.

Based on all available data, including those from Daet and Baler Doppler Weather Radars, the center of Super Typhoon Karding’s eye was estimated to be 175 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon (15.0°N, 123.3°E).

It is moving westward at 20 kph with maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

Signal No. 4 is hoisted over Calaguas Islands, the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Dingalan, Baler, Maria Aurora), the northern portion of Quezon (the rest of General Nakar, the rest of Infanta, Real), the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda), the eastern and central portions of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Angat, City of San Jose del Monte), the northeastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras), and the extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)

PAGASA also raised Signal No. 3 in Metro Manila as well as the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao), the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), the rest of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the rest of Bulacan, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, the rest of Rizal, the northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan), the northeasternn portion of Cavite (Bacoor City, Imus City, Kawit, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, City of General Trias, Rosario, Silang), the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban), and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga).

Areas placed under Signal No. 2 were southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones), Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista), the rest of Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay), and Catanduanes.

Signal No. 1 was in effect in The southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca), the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island.

The weather bureau said areas under TCWS No. 4 and 5 will experience winds peaking at typhoon-force strength, while winds may reach storm-force in strength within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 3 is hoisted.

“Gale-force conditions are likely any of the areas where Wind Signal no.2 is hoisted, while strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect,” it added.

