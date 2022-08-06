- Advertisement by Google -

Super Junior’s Manila leg of their world tour scheduled for tonight, August 6, will no longer push through, the group’s agency said in a statement released on their official Twitter account.

“First of all, after many long discussions between the promoter and the Super Junior members, we both agreed that it would be difficult to properly hold ‘Super Junior World Tour-Super Show 9: Road in Manila’ [#SS9inManila] as scheduled,” says SJ Label.

The statement also revealed that in lieu of the concert, a fan meet-and-greet will be held instead.

This comes after Super Junior’s Eunhyuk wasn’t able to join the group for their one-night Manila show after his father’s sudden passing and member Siwon testing positive for COVID-19.

Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhun arrived in Manila on Friday night for the said concert.

This is the 9th time the 2nd generation Kpop group has come to the Philippines following their concert prior to the pandemic in December of 2019.

