Monday will be sunny and humid across the country, according to the national weather service.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said this is because the Philippines is experiencing a monsoon break or wet and dry spells in between. The monsoon rains occur for only a few days at a time, followed by rainless intervals.

According to him, the ridge of high pressure area (HPA) and the easterlies are also prevalent, making for ideal weather.

“Sa kasalukuyan, yong habagat ay umaabot sa Indo-China at sa China. Ang nakakaapekto sa bansa ay itong ridge of high pressure area at easterlies. Itong dalawang weather systems ay magbibigay ng magandang panahon,” he said.

“Kaya ngayong araw, magandang panahon ang mararanasan natin sa Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao,” he said.

However, Aurelio emphasized that although the monsoon break is prevalent, it is still the rainy season, hence sporadic rain showers due to localized thunderstorms are still possible.

He also said that the country is not tracking any low pressure are in and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) that could develop into a storm.