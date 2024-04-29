Ever Bilena introduces the EB Matte Lip Ink, a breakthrough in the world of liquid lipsticks, providing a matte finish with nourishing benefits for the summer season.

The EB Matte Lip Ink offers a refreshing departure from traditional glosses. Unlike the usual, this innovative liquid lipstick offers a matte finish infused with Vitamin E and Hyaluronic Acid for nourished lips all day long.

This innovative liquid lipstick comes in six vibrant shades tailored to match the summer vibe: Ginger Spice, Nude Salmon, Melon Milk, Fresh Coral, Burnt Red, and Cocodamia.

Each hue is carefully crafted to complement your summer look effortlessly.

Experience the EB Matte Lip Ink’s waterproof, non-drying, and non-sticky formula, ensuring comfortable wear without flakiness. At an affordable price of only P 220, it’s a must-have addition to your makeup collection this season.

Grab yours now from Ever Bilena’s official flagship stores on Shopee, Lazada, and Tiktok. Don’t miss out on the chance to elevate your summer style with EB Matte Lip Ink. Follow @everbilenaofficial for more updates and exclusive offers.