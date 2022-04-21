SM Appliance Center has all the cool and innovative appliances that will make staying indoors fun, comfortable, and convenient this summer. More than that, you can win exciting prizes in the Summer FUNalo Raffle Promo.

There are state-of-the-art Home Entertainment Centers for your family like Skyworth 4K LED Smart TVs with exceptional performance, which you can automatically share your mobile apps and photos on TV via smartphone. You can also rock your favorite playlist and get the summer party started with LG’s powerful systems with fabulous sound and exciting color-changing lights.

Chill out with energy-saving inverter air conditioners. The Panasonic Split Type Aircons eliminate allergens, bacteria and viruses with its most advanced purification system, Nanoe Technology which deodorizes and purifies the air in your room.

Give your kitchen an upgrade with LG Side by Side Inverter Refrigerators to store your ingredients, and create nutritious meals – including barbecues – for your family this summer with durable and versatile La Germania Ranges.

Keep cool this summer with this Panasonic 1.5HP Premium Split Type Inverter Airconditioner. It’s energy efficient too.

This LG XBoom CL88 System features a powerful 2900-watt sound, multi-color lighting and party accelerator.

This high performance Panasonic 1.5HP Split Type Inverter Aircon provides quality air in your home with its Nanoe Technology.

Cook your family’s favorite recipes with this La Germania Range from Italy. Features include 3 gas burners, 1 electric hotplate, gas oven and grill.

This exclusive LG 24 Cu Ft Side By Side Inverter Refrigerator has SmartThinQ technology, which you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone anywhere, anytime.

Do all your laundry chores with this LG 12kg Inverter Top Load Washing Machine with LG ThinQ thru Wifi technology.

Five lucky winners can drive home the KYMCO KRV 180i TCS Motorcycle in the Summer FUNalo Raffle Promo. Shop at any SM Appliance branch or online channel – www.smappliance.com or https://shopsm.com/collections/sm-appliance to earn raffle entries.

40 lucky winners will win Carrier Airconditioners at SM Appliance Center’s Summer FUNalo Raffle Promo.

Shop and win one of the two hundred (200) high quality Camel Electric Fans for your home at SM Appliance Center’s Summer FUNalo Raffle Promo from March 1 to April 30, 2022.

You’ll also be amazed by how inverter washing machines help you save energy, time, and money in doing all your laundry chores. LG Inverter Washing Machines allows you to remotely operate your laundry, download additional cycles and interact with it with smart convenience with Smart ThinQ features.

Now is the best time to shop for your favorite appliances with SM Appliance Center’s Summer FUNalo promotion and get a chance to win exciting prizes which is ongoing until April 30, 2022. You will earn 1 e-raffle entry for every P1000 single receipt of purchase at SM Appliance branches or online channel at www.smappliance.com or ShopSM at https://shopsm.com/collections/sm-appliance when you shop.

Check out these Summer FUNalo items on sale at any SM Appliance branch or visit https://www.smappliance.com/collections/summer-funalo. For more updates, like us at http://facebook.com/smappliance or follow us at instagram.com/smappliance/