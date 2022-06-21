After two years, it’s back to the beach, back to exciting getaways, and back to summer fun in the sun. It’s also back to great summer style at Surplus, your one-stop shop for summer finds.

There are vibrant and colorful sundresses, stunning swimwear, as well as rash guards, and board shorts if you’re making waves in surf capitals.

For guys, there are tropical tops, casual button-downs, and relaxed shorts, perfect for the beach or just simply strolling around the city.

Summerize in this fun and feminine midi sundress and stylish hat from Surplus.

Surplus also has surfing shoes, statement-making hats, stylish bags, and candy-colored water bottles to complete your summer look.

- Advertisement -

Printed polo and shorts for your next tropical adventure. Available at Surplus.

Get beyond excited with the trendy and fun summer fashion collection at Surplus located in most SM Supermalls. For a more convenient shopping experience, you may check out Surplus at Lazada, Shopee, SM Malls Online, and ShopSM. Surplus Order to Deliver is also now available; join their Viber community and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @SurplusPH and @Surplus_ph for more details.