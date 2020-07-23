Summary of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palawan as of July 23

As of Thursday (10:30 AM, July 23, 2020), the city and province already have 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases with forty-six (46) recoveries, one (1) casualty, and twenty-two (22) active cases. Of the active cases, four (4) are in Espanola, four (4) are in Brooke’s Point, three (3) are in Puerto Princesa, two (2) are in Cuyo, two (2) are in Roxas, two (2) are in Taytay, two (2) are in Coron, one (1) is in Rizal, one (1) is in Busuanga, and one (1) is in Dumaran.