Sudden rise of COVID-19 cases linked to community transmission

Palawan recorded a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases this week (February 7 to 13) with 31 new cases and one death that occurred on Sunday, February 7.

But while the new cases rose, seven recoveries were also reported this week. With the latest developments, the province now has a total of 37 active cases, 33 of which are in Puerto Princesa City, and a total of six deaths.

The latest two local cases were announced by the City Information Office (CIO) on Sunday, February 14.

Aside from the local cases, the city also recorded six imported cases throughout the week.

After an 82-year-old female patient from Barangay San Jose passed away from the disease, several of her relatives and her relatives’ close contacts also tested positive. The first positive close contact was recorded on Tuesday, followed by 14 on Thursday, and seven on Saturday. Out of the 22 contacts, three were not from Barangay Jose. This prompted city Incident Management Team (IMT) head Dr. Dean Palanca to declare the latest spate as a community transmission.

The city government has also brought back strict quarantine protocols, such as a curfew, reduced manpower requirements in offices, and age restrictions in public spaces. The curfew, which begins on Sunday from 10pm to 5am, will last for 14 days.

Coron was the only town to record a new case in among the municipalities this week.

Towns that remain without recorded COVID-19 cases are Linapacan and Kalayaan.