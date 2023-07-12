A concerned citizen from Sitio Dagat-Dagatan, Linapacan, Northern Palawan, turned over two sea turtle (pawikan) hatchlings to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) District Management Division (DMD)-Calamian on July 4.

Fourteen-year-old student Angely Arriesgado, from San Miguel National High School, brought the hatchlings to the PCSDS-Calamian Office where they were examined and found to be in good health.

After the examination, they were immediately released back into their natural habitat in the marine protected area (MPA) of Brgy. San Miguel.

The conservation status of sea turtles varies among species, but overall, sea turtles face significant conservation challenges. They are protected under various national and international laws and conservation agreements.

The Philippines has implemented measures to safeguard sea turtles and their habitats, including the establishment of protected areas, nesting beach conservation programs, and fishing regulations to mitigate bycatch.

However, continued conservation efforts and public awareness are crucial for the long-term survival of sea turtles.