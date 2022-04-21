A 22-year-old student was arrested Wednesday night in a joint buy-bust operation by anti-illegal narcotics operatives on suspicion of selling marijuana, the police said.

Renz Lawrence L. Lopez, considered a high-value individual (HVI), was arrested in Purok Mabuhay, Barangay Santa Monica on April 20 at 8:37 p.m. for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

A report released Thursday morning by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) through P/Col. Salvador Tabi, stated that he was arrested by operatives of the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit (CPDEU) and the Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) after selling a sachet of marijuana to a poseur buyer.

“Considered siya as HVI/pusher, ibig sabihin matagal na siyang minomonitor ng mga operatiba,” Tabi said.

- Advertisement -

Also confiscated from the suspect were a Honda tricycle and P500 buy-bust money. His arrest was under a certificate of confirmation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

As of press time, Lopez is in the custody of the police and is due for judicial inquiry.