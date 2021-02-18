Storm ‘Auring’ expected to intensify within next 24 hours

Tropical depression Auring is expected to intensify within the next 24 hours and is expected to make its landfall in Caraga region early Sunday (February 21) morning.

According to weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Auring was recently located at 715 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 70 kph.

Auring is now moving westward at slow pace, he said.

“Sa ngayon ay tropical depression pa rin ito at possible na within the next 24 hours o bukas ng madaling-araw ay tropical storm, simula sa Friday all the way na early next week ay inaasahan na mananatili ito as a tropical storm at nakikita natin na magla-landfall ito, based on our latest track sa madaling-araw ng Linggo particularly sa Caraga region,” he said.

The Mindanao area is not yet affected by Auring except for its trough.

After crossing Caraga region, Auring is expected to traverse in large area of Visayas, which its spiral could affect the whole area.

The tropical depression could affect southern Luzon particularly areas of Bicol region, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON on Sunday evening to Monday; it is expected to be at the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday.

The rainfalls due to Auring will be experienced starting on Saturday, PAGASA said.

“Coastal waters naman ay tumataas dahil sa amihan or northeast monsoon mula 2.8 hangang limang metro sa eastern seaboards ng bansa simula sa Batanes, all the way sa Visayas, sa may Samar provinces, Surigao provinces hanggang sa Davao Oriental. Kaya delikado ito sa maliliit na sasakyang pandagat at kapag meron na tayong signal number 1 ay bawal na pumalaot ang ano man sasakyang pandagat,” he said.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon which brings cold temperature is affecting the Luzon area even western and central Visayas.

The Kalayaan island and city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level of 24 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

