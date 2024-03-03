Non-profit organization Save the Children has sounded the alarm regarding a 35% increase in pregnancies among children aged 10-14 in the Philippines.

To address this concerning trend, the child rights organization is urging collaborative action, stressing the important responsibility of both families and the government in educating young individuals about their rights and reproductive health.

“We call upon the government to prioritize comprehensive access to sexual and reproductive health information and services, conduct massive awareness-raising campaigns, and strengthen health systems to safeguard the safety and well-being of our children,” said in a statement by Save the Children Technical Adviser for Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Shebana Alqaseer.

“Additionally, we encourage parents to engage in open and healthy conversations with their children about sexuality and reproductive health to empower them to make informed choices,” she added.

Save the Children reported that in 2022, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) documented 3,135 instances of adolescent pregnancies among young girls, indicating a 35% rise from the 2,320 cases recorded in 2021.

It said the PSA has observed a worrying escalation in teenage pregnancies among those under 15 years old since 2017, which makes the Philippines as one of the countries with the highest rates of teenage pregnancies in Asia.

With International Women’s Day on the horizon, Save the Children Philippines aims to shine a spotlight on early and unintended pregnancies among extremely young girls.

Save the Children Philippines is assisting mothers and caregivers in mastering the art of communication with adolescent children regarding lessons on sexuality and reproductive health through the implementation of the Healthy, Empowered, and Responsible Teens (HEART to Heart) program across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Josie from Eastern Visayas is the mother of 11-year-old Maria (not her real name) who bravely survived abuse from her landlord’s teenage son.

Josie now realized the importance of positive parenting. “Looking back, I realize the significance of equipping my children with the tools to understand consent and fostering open dialogue. Had I participated in the HEART to Heart program sooner, I could have better supported and empowered Maria through her ordeal.”

Josie’s story highlights the impact of proactive parental engagement and community programs in safeguarding the well-being and resilience of adolescent girls.

Save the Children Philippines held Positive Parenting workshops as part of the ADDVOICE initiative. Josie was one of the hundreds of parents and caregivers who participated in the workshops.

The rising prevalence of adolescent pregnancy, which is now regarded a national problem, cannot be traced to a single cause; rather, it is the result of a combination of biological, social, and cultural factors.

These factors contributed to adolescent sexuality and reproductive health issues: (1) early sexual debut; (2) limited access to comprehensive sex information and education; (3) inadequate communication skills among parents, whom adolescents identify as one of their preferred sources of information regarding sexual reproductive health; (4) lack of access to family planning services; (5) cultural practices that encourage early union; and (6) absence of adolescent sexuality and reproductive health (ASRH) policies and its full-implementation.