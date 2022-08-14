- Advertisement by Google -

The southwest monsoon is continuously felt in the western parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, according to the state weather bureau.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in Monday’s forecast that this means the southwest monsoon, or habagat, will bring cloudy skies with isolated rain and thunderstorms over the MIMAROPA region.

“Sa ating three-day outlook– patuloy pa rin ang epekto ng habagat o southwest monsoon. Bukas, ‘yong habagat, ay makakaapekto pa rin sa western section ng Southern Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao. Pero pagdating ng Miyerkules at sa Huwebes, nakikita namin itong habagat doon lang sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon,” he said.

According to the local weather bureau, moderate to heavy rains with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are affecting Palawan, particularly over portions of Taytay and El Nido. The Busuanga rada issued the thunderstorm advisory and stated that rain may persist for one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

The coastal waters in Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will range from slight to moderate conditions at 0.6 to 2.1 meters. The rest of Luzon waters will be at a slight to moderate sea level, from 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

