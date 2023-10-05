STI College Puerto Princesa ruled the 2023 HackForGov MIMAROPA competition, topping 10 other teams from various schools in the region.

With the theme “Building Cyber Champions: Stronger Nation through Cyber Awareness and Action,”, the participating teams faced off, showcasing their talents and expertise in the field of cybersecurity.

The competition aimed to immerse students in the complexities of cyberspace, fostering problem-solving skills required to identify and mitigate cybersecurity threats through real-world challenges.

The competing teams included teams from Mindoro State University, Romblon State University, Marinduque State College, STI College Puerto Princesa, Palawan State University and the Holy Trinity University.

STI Puerto Princesa will be representing their school and the entire MIMAROPA Region in the upcoming HackForGov National Competition in Manila.