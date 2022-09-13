- Advertisement by Google -

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has recorded no crime against persons in the last 2 weeks of September, making the beginning of the Christmas season in the city ‘generally peaceful’.

According to PPCPO spokesperson P/Capt. Maria Victoria Iquin, only crimes against properties, index-crimes, traffic incidents and drug related violations were recorded by the local PNP from September 1 -12.

“Puerto Princesa city is generally peaceful. Almost 2 weeks na no recorded incident na crime against persons” she said

Meanwhile, the PPCPO has increased its police visibility by conducting regular patrols in different public places around the city.

- Advertisement -

Iquin said this is done to reassure the public that the PNP is doing its job to protect their safety.

“Police presence in strategic locations will beef up efforts in fighting criminality, people in the community can freely proceed with their daily lives feeling secured,” she said.

Iquin responded that they will just stay focused on carrying out their duties in accordance with the law when asked about how the city PNP is handling the recent backlash in handling the Jovelyn Galleno Case on social media.

“Ang bashers kasama na yan sa araw araw na buhay lalo na ang mga tao ay nakatutok sa social media. If we always stop and listen to every dog that barks, we will not reach our destination. Ang PPCPO ay tuloy tuloy ang trabaho para ipatupad ang mandate to enforce the laws and ordinances, maintain peace and order and ensure public safety and security sa tulong ng mga law abiding ,disciplined at mababait na mamamyan ng Puerto Princesa City” she said.

Mas sulit at mas masarap kumain sa Chowking with Sulit Sarap na Good for 2 promo! For as low as P279*, pwede mo nang ma-enjoy ang Chicken Lauriat and Chao Fan combo, or 2 Chao Fan + Chicken combo 🥡🥢

Order now through www.chowkingdelivery.com, Chowking App, GrabFood, foodpanda, or by calling #9-88-88! Also available for take-out, drive-thru, and dine-in. Also available in HAPPY APP.

Promo is valid from August 25 to September 19, 2022 in select stores.

Visit link to check participating stores: https://stores.jfc.com.ph/chowking.html

*Price may vary. Delivery fees not yet included.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-149177 Series of 2022

Visit https://bit.ly/SulitSarapNaGoodFor2Promo2022 for more details.

About Post Author

Arphil Ballarta covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography. See author's posts