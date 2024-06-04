An alcohol-fueled altercation took a violent turn, resulting in a stabbing incident last night in Roxas town, northern Palawan.

The victim, Nestor Medina, found himself hospitalized after a heated argument with Oris Espartero escalated into violence shortly before 8 p.m. on June 3 in Barangay 3 of the said town.

Investigation by authorities claimed that Espartero, accompanied by two friends, was drinking when Medina, also intoxicated and armed with a knife, confronted them for consuming alcohol at the waiting shed in the area, stating that it was prohibited.

Medina then attempted to stab the suspect but missed. Espartero managed to wrestle the knife from him and inflicted wounds to his head and hands.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will face charges of frustrated homicide.