The declaration of the Sta. Lucia Environmental Estate moved a step closer to its accreditation as a Tourism Enterprise Zone by the Tourism Infrastructure and Economic Zone Authority, as announced by Demetrio Alvior Jr., the head of the City Tourism Office.

Alvior mentioned that this development occurred during the visit of TIEZA’s Assistant Chief Operations Officer, Atty. Karen Mae Baydo, today. During her visit, she had a meeting with Mayor Luciko Bayron. Following the meeting, Baydo proceeded to Sta. Lucia to inspect the area.

“Yung environmental estate, gusto ni mayor ma-declare na TEZ para magkaroon ng maraming benefits yung mga investor doon. Although under sya sa TIEZA, ima-manage pa rin sya ng city. So para lang magamit natin yung mga perks pagdating sa TIEZA – for example yung mga tax incentives like sa customs, so mas madali kumilos yung ating mga investor,” Alvior told Palawan News in an interview.

He further explained that the move is in connection with the city government’s plan of converting Sta. Lucia into a tourism and economic center where several infrastructure projects are lined up including convention centers, hotels, golf courses, a zoo, retirement home and wellness center among others.

Last February, Bayron announced that he has requested Tourism Secretary Ma. Christina Frasco to declare the environmental estate either as a tourism estate or a special economic zone.

“Gagawin nating sya na parang city within a city,” he said.

He also stated that the project was already present to TIEZA and the Tourism Promotions Board which he said liked the proposal.

During the meeting, they presented the requirements which was reviewed by TIEZA, after which, they went to the site to inspect the area and see if they can also give additional suggestions.

“Good thing is, napagawan na rin namin ng masterplan yan sa isang malaking company para mailatag kung ano ang gustong gawin ng city government dyan,” he explained.

“In fact meron tayong din in-allocate dyan na 100 hectares para sa water district na dyan mag-imbak ng tubig para ma-address yung shortage ng tubig sa darating na panahon,” he added.

He likewise expressed gratitude to TIEZA for the support to the city government’s tourism plans and programs.

“Napaka-supportive nila at sila na nga yung pumunta dito para i-check yung documents. Ang kagandahan kasi, medyo nauna na kami doon sa mga requirements, nakapagpagawa na ng masterplan, almost done na at nasa finishing stage na,” he said.

“And then yung mga iba pang requirements sa iba pang natinal agencies like sa environnmental agencies ay gumagalaw na rin so sana mas mapabilis at within the year ay ma-convert na sya sa TIEZA,” he added.