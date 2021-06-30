SSS upgrades mobile app features

The Social Security System (SSS) has redesigned its mobile app features to be more user-friendly and to be able to better serve its members and employers.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora Ignacio explained that the pension fund considered the user behavior and engagement with the mobile app in developing the SSS Mobile App version 4.0.

“It magnifies our commitment to better serve mobile app users by continuously incorporating the latest in mobile technology,” she said.

Among the new features in the SSS Mobile App 4.0 is the redesigned dashboard, which now features information on the enrolled disbursement account of the member and direct links to official SSS accounts on Facebook and YouTube.

It also improved the branch locator feature wherein users can search for any SSS branch, and the mobile app will pin the exact location of the SSS branch using the Google Map for Android and Huawei Petal Maps smartphone users. Thumbnails containing the address and contact details of the branches are also displayed on the locator map.

The improved dashboard of the mobile app also enables users to access transactional information and features sliding ad links of SSS informational campaigns. Users can navigate through the mobile app even using just one hand.

“Aside from My.SSS web portal, the SSS Mobile App is our top online facility that caters to millions of transactions from members and employers. We recognize that mobile technology is continuously improving, that is why we keep our mobile app abreast with the latest development to serve our users better,” Ignacio added.

She gave emphasis on digital technology as the new norm to provide easier and safer access to services and transactions, especially during the time of pandemic.

“That is why SSS embraces the latest technological developments to make its programs and services available to members, pensioners, and other stakeholders 24/7,” she added.

She explained that the members and employers can use the mobile app for many SSS transactions such as updating contact information or view the status of contributions, loans, and benefit claims.

It can also be used to file salary loan applications generate the Payment Reference Number for contribution payment, pay monthly contributions, sickness and maternity reimbursement claims.

As of April 2021, the SSS Mobile App has 8,194,799 downloads on Google Play Store and 5,325,143 on Huawei AppGallery.

The SSS Mobile App was launched in 2018, designed to provide a more convenient way for members to transact with the state pension fund without the hassle of queuing in the branches. It has facilitated an average of 85,000 transactions daily.

