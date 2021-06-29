SSS reports 12.3 million paying members as of May 2021

As of May 2021, the Social Security System (SSS) had approximately 12.3 million paying members, down from 14.2 million in the same period the previous year.

The reduction in paying members, according to SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio, is due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced some firms to close and lay off personnel.

The latest paying member tally comprises 9.6 million employed members, accounting for 78% of the total. It is followed by 1.9 million voluntary paying members, 476,000 self-employed members, and 333,000 Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) members.

“PSA data as of April 2021 showed that about 3.44 million Filipinos are jobless. It appears to hold water, particularly if we compare this with the SSS data that about 3.28 million members failed to pay their monthly contributions in 2020. To assist our members in this period of financial uncertainty, which affected their payment capacity, we extended contribution payment deadlines by up to five times since the start of the government-imposed lockdowns in March 2020, so they can maintain their active membership,” Ignacio explained.

The SSS chief also reminded members and employers that several SSS payment channels are available for secure and convenient remittance of contributions. They have the option to make use of over-the-counter transactions in partner banks and non-banks, internet banking, mobile facility, My.SSS account and SSS Mobile App via PayMaya and BPI Online.

Employers can also make over-the-counter SSS contribution payments through partner banks, and via internet banking thru the banks’ web facility, and eGov BancNet and non-bank collecting partners. They are also reminded that a Payment Reference Number (PRN) is needed when remitting SSS contributions. Information on how to generate PRNs may be accessed through this link http://bitly.ws/e9Vj.

The complete list of SSS payment partners is available in this link http://bitly.ws/e5Kc.