The Social Security System (SSS) Puerto Princesa branch said it will soon resume data capturing for the processing of Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) cards after changing operators from the Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost) last April 25.

Branch head Abdultalib Abirin said the contract of PhilPost as data capture operator ended on April 25, which resulted in the stoppage of processing starting on April 26. The data collection process follows the encoding of UMID applicants’ information with SSS.

Data capturing may resume by the end of May as the operator will undergo two days of training starting on April 26 and another two days for the immersion, until April 29.

“Iyong data capturing natin, noong April 25 ay nag-end contract ‘yong data capture operator ng PhilPost kaya ako nag-submit ng report sa ating division na magkaroon tayo ng staff sa data capturing hanggang 29. Gawa nong walang replacement na ibinigay agad ang PhilPost kasi nagkaroon sila ng training at immersion doon sa bago nilang hire na data capture operator,” Abirin said.

- Advertisement -

“Pagdating naman sa SSS, okay naman, naghihintay lang kami sa part ng PhilPost na maging available ang kanilang personnel. Once na-encode ng SSS, supposed to be, dapat that day ay ma-capture ng PhilPost. Hindi natin pwede i-hang to another day dahil ang system natin ay konektado kaya sa personal data capturing on that day, kapag na-encode, dapat ma-capture agad sila,” he added.

UMID processing was halted when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 and resumed in 2021 after restrictions started to ease. It serves as a primary valid ID to verify the identity for transactions.