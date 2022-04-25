Eight business employers in Palawan were issued delinquency notices by the Social Security System (SSS) for failure to remit contributions amounting to P1.76 million, inclusive of accrued penalties.

The issuance is part of the Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) campaign on April 19 in Puerto Princesa following the directive of SSS president and chief executive officer Michael G. Regino to encourage delinquent employers to avail of the Pandemic Relief Restructuring Programs (PRRP), the SSS said in a recent press statement.

The conduct of RACE was led by SSS officials acting head for Luzon South 2 Division Francisco P. L. Lescano, Puerto Princesa Branch Head Abdultalib Abirin, and Luzon South 2 Operations Legal Department Acting Head Atty. Marc Villanueva.

Lescano said their main goal is to remind employers that they have an obligation to fulfill under the social security law, which is to remit their employees’ contributions regularly and on time.

“We are also taking this opportunity to offer programs that will financially help them in their delinquency settlement. On the other hand, we are advising employees to regularly check their SSS records and report to us any irregularities in their contribution remittances,” Lescano said.

SSS is currently offering two programs – PRRP 2: Condonation of Penalties on SSS contribution and PRRP 3: Enhanced Installment Payment Program.

The SSS said the PRRP 2 offers condonation of penalties covering the applicable month of March 2020 onwards. Qualified employers can settle their contribution delinquencies through full payment or installment with the condonation of accrued penalties.The program will run until May 19, 2022.

Under the PRRP 3: Enhanced Installment Payment Program, delinquent employers are given flexible installment terms ranging from nine to 60 months, depending on the total amount of obligation. Employers must remit current contributions every month as they fall due during the duration of the Installment Payment Agreement (IPA). This program will run until November 22, 2022.

In the event of any default in the payment of two monthly installments, whether consecutive or not, the IPA shall be terminated, and the remaining delinquency shall become due and demandable. The employer will be considered in default if the dishonored check is not replaced in cash or Manager’s check within five working days from the date of receipt of the Notice of Dishonored Check.

For further information about PRRP 2 and 3, please visit these links – https://bit.ly/SSSCI2021-015, and https://bit.ly/SSSPRRP3, respectively.

Qualified employers are advised to visit SSS Palawan and coordinate with their Assigned Account Officer to assist them in the submission and evaluation of the documentary requirements. SSS Palawan is located at G/F Grandway Bldg. Eastville Citywalk Brgy. San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The first leg of RACE Operations in Palawan was conducted in 2018. Its impact can be noted in the collection of contribution delinquency amounting to P 1.5M.