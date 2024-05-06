Elevate your daily makeup routine with the Spotlight Hydra Tint, a luxurious, multi-tasking tint that delivers a stunning burst of color with unparalleled hydration, leaving your lips and cheeks looking naturally flushed and irresistibly healthy!

Infused with a cocktail of nourishing ingredients, including glycerin and hyaluronic acid, to quench your lips with long-lasting moisture, this innovative formula pampers your pout, while ensuring a comfortable wear that never feels drying.

Available in a curated selection of five exquisite shades, the Hydra Tints help you own your individuality and embrace the spotlight!

From the warmth of “Drops,” a perfect MLBB hue, to the cool elegance of “Flow,” a light rosy plum, the Hydra Tint offers a shade to flatter every complexion. Indulge in the classic k-beauty red of “Soak” or the sun-kissed terracotta charm of “Drench.” For a touch of drama, “Dewy” delivers the perfect plum statement.

Like other Spotlight products, the Hydra Tint is yet another multidimensional beauty innovation! For the lips, cheeks and beyond, its blendable formula allows for seamless application on your cheeks and eyelids too, creating a cohesive and radiant look. The long-lasting stain ensures your color stays put throughout the day, for a look that is both effortless and unforgettable.

Indulge in the transformative power of the Hydra Tint for only Php 395.

Find this exquisite product at all SM Department Stores and select Watsons locations near you. Savor the Spotlight experience with our flagship Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok stores for a truly convenient shopping experience.