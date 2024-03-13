Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez expressed sorrow at the passing of Palawan First District Rep. Edgardo Salvame earlier today.

In an official statement released by the Office of the House Speaker, Romualdez said Salvame’s passing is ‘a personal loss for me and a huge loss for our community and the nation.’

The speaker added that Rep. Salvame was more than just a lawmaker; he was a true advocate for Palawan and a devoted public servant.

“His commitment, integrity, and ceaseless effort to advocate for his constituents have profoundly impacted all of us fortunate enough to have known and worked with him,” Romualdez said.

“His departure creates a significant gap in Congress, but even more so, it leaves a profound sense of loss within us. Egay was not just a colleague; he was a trusted companion and a source of inspiration, leaving behind a legacy of service that will be celebrated and remembered for years to come,” he added.

Romualdez likewise extended condolences to Salvame’s family, friends and the people of Palawan, stating that the late lawmaker’s life was a “testament to purpose and service, devoted to the betterment of others.”

“As we grieve his passing, let us also take time to honor his life and the significant contributions he made. In remembering him, let us commit to continuing the work he was so passionate about, embracing the values he championed. Cong. Egay’s memory and ideals will continue to guide us, pushing us towards the future he imagined- one filled with optimism, integrity, and a relentless dedication to public service,” he said.

“My thoughts are with you in this time of mourning. Let us find comfort in each other’s support and in the enduring impact of Cong. Egay’s work and vision,” he concluded.