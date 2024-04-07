House of Representatives leaders hailed Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez for his “exceptional leadership” and acknowledged the whole 19th Congress for their joint endeavors in promoting legislative agendas and tackling priority national matters.

Deputy Speaker and Quezon 2nd District Rep. David “Jay-jay” Suarez said in a press statement Saturday that the House, guided by Romualdez, has shown outstanding performance and unwavering dedication to serving the Filipino people.

He said that during the tenure of the 19th Congress, the House, with over 300 members, has consistently shown an unmatched dedication to legislative excellence. This commitment is reflected in its significant achievements and sustained efforts to fulfill its duties, maintaining a strong momentum throughout.

“Under Speaker Romualdez’s guidance, the House has exemplified dedication and competence in fulfilling its legislative duties. His leadership has been instrumental in steering the chamber towards achieving legislative excellence,” Suarez said.

According to Suarez, the Speaker’s “steadfast leadership has inspired unity and collaboration among House members, leading to commendable achievements for the benefit of the Filipino people.”

“We stand proud of our collective accomplishments,” he added.

Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. said the vision and leadership of Speaker Romualdez have propelled the legislative chamber to address the nation’s challenges with diligence and determination.

“Speaker Romualdez’s commitment to serving the Filipino people has been unwavering,” Gonzales said.

House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City 2nd District Rep. Jose “Mannix” M. Dalipe said that under Speaker Romualdez’s leadership, the 19th Congress has been proactive and responsive to the challenges facing the nation.

“We commend the Speaker’s tireless efforts in leading us towards a brighter future for all Filipinos,” Dalipe said.

Under the leadership of Speaker Romualdez, the House has successfully supported President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and the Filipino people, achieving zero backlog in its legislative work.

With a proactive approach, the Romualdez-led House accomplished a remarkable feat by securing early approval of all priority bills outlined in the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) and those identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

At the same time, the House fulfilled its oversight function diligently, ensuring the integrity of government institutions and prioritizing the welfare of the people.

In terms of legislative output, notable achievements include the passage of the Tatak Pinoy Act, the Centenarians Act, the New Philippine Passport Act, the ‘No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act,’ and the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act.

The House’s oversight function has played a crucial role in safeguarding the integrity of government institutions and ensuring the welfare of the people.

Examples of successful inquiries, such as the joint inquiry on gaps in implementing laws for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, have led to recommendations for harmonizing benefits and enhancing discounts.

There were also efforts to improve healthcare benefits under the Universal Health Care Law and the construction of the Philippine Cancer Center.

In terms of economic reforms, the chamber approved Resolution of Both Houses No. 7, which seeks to amend restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution to unleash the country’s economic potential.

The resolution aims to adapt to global economic changes while protecting national interests, calling for a more open and robust economy to create more jobs and ensure a prosperous future for all Filipinos.

In its ongoing dedication to legislative duties, the Romualdez-led chamber has authorized all standing and special committees to conduct hearings throughout the Lenten break.

Speaker Romualdez reiterated the House’s commitment to serving the Filipino people, stressing the need to maintain legislative momentum even during recess.

“The House remains steadfast in its commitment to serve the Filipino people. Allowing committee hearings during the break demonstrates our dedication to fulfilling our duties as legislators and addressing the needs of our constituents,” he asserted.

Congress will resume regular sessions on April 29.