The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the state weather bureau near the West Philippine Sea has moved away, but another LPA within the country’s borders is still being tracked 635 kilometers from Infanta, Quezon.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA and the southwest monsoon or habagat are the two weather systems that are currently causing cloudy skies and dumping rains over a large portion of the country.

“Base sa ating mga data analysis, itong low pressure area ay mababa ang tsansa na maging isang ganap na bagyo sa susunod na 48 hours,” Aurelio said.

“Yong habagat o southwest monsoon at kasalukuyang naaapektuhan ang silangang bahagi ng Southern Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao. Sa araw na ito, dahil sa habagat at low pressure area, ay magiging maulap ang kalangitan na may kalat kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa MIMAROPA, kasama na rin ang Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, at Albay,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Western and Central Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to Southwest Monsoon. Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to LPA.

Moderate to strong winds from the southwest to south will prevail over Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro with moderate to rough seas. Light to moderate winds from the Southwest to West will prevail over Visayas with slight to moderate seas.