Sound system provided for Bataraza community’s use

Community development coordinator Monessa Usop said Wednesday that the barangay officials had realigned their budget intended for foundation day celebration to purchase the sound system for future use.

A sound system complete with accessories, valued at around P100,000, was recently turned over by the Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to the local government unit of Barangay Sarong, Bataraza for use in its four daycare centers.

Due to the extended support of the mining firm to the community, the community will no longer have to borrow or rent sound system from schools and private persons whenever occasion comes.

“Nong na-interview namin ‘yong barangay kagawad, dati raw kasi ‘yong sa sound system nila ay nanghihiram lang sila kapag may occasion sila sa barangay like fiesta, kapag may graduation sa school. Ngayon may budget sila sa contingency nila, naka-allot sana sa foundation ng Bataraza kaya lang dahil hindi pwede ay ni- reprogram nila para sa sound system,” she said.

“Kahit ngayon na may pandemic ay magagamit nila kasi minsan may session sila, pwede rin nila magamit. Dati meron sila sa brangay kaso maliit lang, parang hindi siya pangkalahatan na magagamit mo. Kapag maraming tao, hindi siya kaya ng speaker,” she said.

The budget allocation came from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) of the barangay under Protection of Socio-Cultural activities.

“Hindi na sila manghihiram, syempre meron na sila na sariling gamit nila ron. Kapag meron silang activity, mapabilis ang kanilang pag-set up kasi nandon na agad sa kanila,” she said.

Barangay kagawad Yahiya Ibrahim said that the turned over sound system on September 14 could be a “boost factor” to effectively roll out various community program.

“Dati kasi nanghihiram lang kami sa school at sa mga tao. Ngayon mas makakatipid na tayo sa rentals. Malaking bagay ito sa amin para maidaos namin nang mas epektibo ang aming mga programa dito sa barangay kagaya ng assembly, fiesta at marami pang iba,” he said.

