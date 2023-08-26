Thirty-eight solar streetlights were turned over in a simultaneous groundbreaking ceremony for road concreting along Poblacion District II in the town of Brooke’s Point.

The project, which will benefit Puroks Masagana and Pagkakaisa, was funded by the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services, or KALAHI CIDSS program.

In his speech, Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr. emphasized that the positive impact of such endeavors extends not only to the residents of Poblacion District II but also to all citizens passing through the area.

He highlighted the significant contribution of illuminated streets to the progress of a municipality, asserting that a well-lit environment fosters peace and order within the community.

Mayor Benedito also expressed his desire for KALAHI-CIDSS to sustain its efforts in providing projects that aid a multitude of individuals.

KALAHI-CIDDS representative Jessa Sarayan underscored that this undertaking is a collaborative effort involving the local government, KALAHI CIDDS, and the community.

KALAHI-CIDSS is a government program implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development that aims to reduce poverty by empowering communities to be active participants in their own development. It provides technical and financial assistance to barangays for the implementation of small infrastructure projects addressing the community’s identified needs.