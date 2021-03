The solar home panels will be helpful for the module of learners under blended learning scheme of the Department of Education (DepEd). | Photo from RTNMC Facebook page.

Solar home panel sets turned over by RTN to households in Taratak, Bataraza

Some P44,500 worth of three solar home panel sets were turned over by Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to three households of Sitio Gamayon in Barangay Taratak, Bataraza as support for learners in far-flung area under new normal.

Community development organizer Adz Adjimin said the solar home panels will be helpful for the module of learners under blended learning scheme of the Department of Education (DepEd) as the present educational landscape.





Solar home panel sets were turned over by Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to three households of Sitio Gamayon in Barangay Taratak, Bataraza. | Photos from RTNMC Facebook page.

“Ngayong panahon ng pandemic ay maraming nag-aaral na walang ilaw. Meron tayong tatlong pamilya na beneficiary, ang budget natin ay naka-allot don sa solar para sa tatlo. Para rin makatulong sa mga bata kasi ang hirap din ng sakripisyo nila kung walang ilaw sa pagsagot sa mga module,” Adjimin said.

“Ang gusto rin ng kanilang tribal council ay ibili ng solar panel set, iyon ang kinaya ng ating budget kaya tatlong pamilya ang nabigyan natin. Iyong iba ay nabigyan na siguro nakaraan,” he added.

The budget allotment came from the mining company’s Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) under the education sector allocated for the community.

“Ang kahalagahan ng proyektong ito para sa amin ay isang malaking bagay. Sa ngayon may ilaw na ang mga bata habang nag aaral sila ng mudyol. Hindi na sila nahihirapan dahil maliwanag na kahit gabi sila mag-aral ng kanilang mudyol,” tribal secretary Arcilyn Ablan said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts